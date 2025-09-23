How To Use Google Gemini AI To Create Realistic Photos: A Step-By-Step Guide

There are two ways to use Google Gemini to create realistic photos: by using only a prompt and pairing uploaded image/s with your prompt. If you're creating the entire image from scratch, all you have to do is write the prompt with the help of the tips and tricks provided, and then send it in the chatbox.

If, however, you want Gemini to use your own pictures in some parts of the generated image, you have to upload the file first. To do so, click on the plus icon and select Upload files. You can add a maximum of ten images in the chatbox.

When working with an existing image, the prompt formula will differ slightly as Gemini can do so much more with it. For instance, you can upload two pictures — like separate selfies of you and your dad — and ask Gemini to combine them into a single photo of you together. You can also add new objects or persons to your personal image, or change some elements of the image like your outfit, hairstyle, makeup, or background. Gemini can even extract just a certain part of the image, like your face, and use it in a completely different scene — maybe transport you to the Eiffel Tower or turn you into a race car driver, all while keeping your facial features consistent.

Whichever approach you prefer, it's important to keep your prompts as detailed as possible to make Google Gemini's AI response more precise.