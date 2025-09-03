Want To Find Out Everything Google Knows About You? Try This Feature

It should not come as a surprise that Google collects plenty of data on you. Once you create a Google account, the service automatically stores a lot of user activity logs on its servers, no matter where you live. From emails and Calendar entries, files stored on Google Drive, to your photos and videos, there is a whole network of Google services that store and have access to your data. And, if you're using an Android phone, you'll have even more data stored across Google's services than if you were to access Google products via a computer.

Thankfully, Google offers an option to export all that user data in a massive trove, which could come in handy if you want to migrate to another cloud service or simply want to see just how much Google knows about you. The tool is called Google Takeout, and it is totally free, though a bit slow. All you need to do is visit the Takeout dashboard at takeout.google.com.

Here, you will find a list of all the Google products you have used in the past, such as Calendar, Drive, Maps, and Gmail. Takeout is also how you can download all your photos and videos from Google Photos in one go. You may be surprised after seeing the list, which can contain as many as 70 services you may have interacted with, either directly or indirectly. In addition to the legacy products, the Takeout data now also includes data from AI-powered products such as the excellent NotebookLM tool and Google's useful Gemini AI assistant.