What You Need To Know About TikTok's New US Owners

Most of Gen Z can remember the day that TikTok went dark. On January 18th, 2025, the 170 million TikTok users in the United States were met with a "temporarily unavailable" message upon opening the app. This was the result of a U.S. House of Representatives bill banning the app due to parent company ByteDance's supposed connection to the Chinese government. TikTok came back the next day, but with a 75-day deadline, and the short video app had to be sold to an American company to stay alive. That has finally happened, with President Trump signing an executive order outlining a transfer to a U.S.-based consortium, allowing Americans to keep using the app.

On Thursday, September 25th, 2025, Trump announced that he'd come to an agreement with China's president, Xi Jinping, allowing TikTok to continue operating in the United States — but separate from ByteDance. U.S. investors have purchased TikTok from ByteDance and will operate the app, including a licensed copy of the app's popular algorithm. The American version will be 80% owned by American companies and 20% owned by ByteDance and other Chinese investors.