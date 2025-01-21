Who Might Buy TikTok (And Why)? Trump Hints At High-Profile Interest

Well-known figures including YouTube star MrBeast, "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary, former L.A. Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, former Activision CEO Bobby Kotick, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have expressed interest in acquiring the app. So has Microsoft. Perplexity AI, a U.S. search-engine startup, has offered to merge with TikTok.

Advertisement

Here's where it gets interesting. As Trump signed the executive order, he said that TikTok either would essentially be worthless if he didn't approve its continuing, or the ByteDance-owned app could be worth around a trillion dollars. He argued that the U.S. should be entitled to half of TikTok's value in exchange for letting it operate in the country.

When reporters asked if a private-sector TikTok owner was a possibility, Trump said that "every rich person" had called him expressing interest in buying it, which makes sense since the app could offer an opportunity for massive financial returns. Trump also said that TikTok poses no national security concerns, since its primary audience is "young kids," so at most the Chinese government would gain information about young people.

Advertisement

Trump had previously cited national security as a reason for wanting to ban TikTok. When asked why his stance had changed, he replied, "I got to use it." Previously he has credited it helping him reach younger voters. He also said it's odd that people don't complain about other Chinese-made products, such as phones and military equipment.