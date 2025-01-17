TikTok Ban Upheld By U.S. Supreme Court: What Could Happen Next
The US Supreme Court heard arguments from TikTok to avoid a potential ban just over a week ago. Today, the apex court has upheld the law that would see TikTok banned on US soil by January 19, 2025. The only remedy available to the company is either a deadline extension from the White House under President Biden, or the parent company sells the US arm of the social media platform.
In April 2023, the Biden administration approved a bill that asked ByteDance to spin off its business or face a ban in the US, citing national security and surveillance concerns. TikTok vehemently challenged the accusations and the detailed proposal, but those arguments haven't resonated in the halls of the judiciary.
"There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community," said a note from the US Supreme Court. "But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok's data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary."
The ban proposal has drawn sharply divisive remarks. On one hand, we have the creators, who are at the risk of losing a huge chunk of their audience (and livelihoods), while businesses fear repercussions on their balance sheets. Then there's another lobby that is vouching for reduced "foreign influence" on the lives of American citizen and their online safety.
Trump to dictate the fate?
Once the ban comes into effect, the likes of Apple and Google will have to pause the distribution of TikTok from their respective mobile app stores. But it seems the social media titan saw the court ruling from far away this time around. Ahead of the Supreme Court ruling, TikTok had reportedly started preparing for a shutdown in the US market, as per Reuters.
However, whether the ban will be enforced remains a mystery, and it's also uncertain whether a reprieve will arrive. Unnamed officials told NBC News that the Biden administration currently has no plans to enforce hefty fines on entities that allow TikTok access after the January 19 deadline. "Given the timing of when it goes into effect over a holiday weekend a day before the inauguration, it will be up to the next administration to implement," a White House official was quoted as saying.
Notably, Donald Trump assumes office on Monday, and it seems the incoming President could very well change the circumstances. According to The New York Times, TikTok chief Shou Chew will be among the attendants at Trump's inauguration ceremony, which is also attracting the tech elite in the country. As per a report from The Washington Post, the new President could pass an executive order and extend the ban deadline.
The legal details on just how that transpires, however, are still unknown, and there is no certainty on it happening either. In the meanwhile, "TikTok refugees" have started flocking to another Chinese app called RedNote, but experts have already raised alarm regarding its censorship and how it could also run into the same kind of concerns as TikTok attracted in the US.