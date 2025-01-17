TikTok Ban Upheld By U.S. Supreme Court: What Could Happen Next

The US Supreme Court heard arguments from TikTok to avoid a potential ban just over a week ago. Today, the apex court has upheld the law that would see TikTok banned on US soil by January 19, 2025. The only remedy available to the company is either a deadline extension from the White House under President Biden, or the parent company sells the US arm of the social media platform.

In April 2023, the Biden administration approved a bill that asked ByteDance to spin off its business or face a ban in the US, citing national security and surveillance concerns. TikTok vehemently challenged the accusations and the detailed proposal, but those arguments haven't resonated in the halls of the judiciary.

"There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community," said a note from the US Supreme Court. "But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok's data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary."

The ban proposal has drawn sharply divisive remarks. On one hand, we have the creators, who are at the risk of losing a huge chunk of their audience (and livelihoods), while businesses fear repercussions on their balance sheets. Then there's another lobby that is vouching for reduced "foreign influence" on the lives of American citizen and their online safety.