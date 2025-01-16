What Is RedNote? Everything You Should Know Before Downloading The TikTok Alternative

TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has been making headlines since the COVID-19 pandemic, when just about everyone was forced to work from home. At first, it was positive news because it gave everyone a new outlet for creativity. However, it eventually came under scrutiny for its Chinese connections. Whether that scrutiny is warranted or not, the United States Congress decided to move along with banning TikTok in the U.S. unless ByteDance sells the app to an American entity by January 19, 2025. American TikTok users have been scrambling to find an alternative since news broke, and now it looks like they might have found one.

In a last stand of rebellion, American users have been migrating over to Xiaohongshu, or RedNote in English, en masse, making it the number one free app in the Apple App Store overnight. RedNote launched in 2013 and was initially geared toward tourists with the name "Hong Kong Shopping Guide". It gradually became China's answer to Instagram. There are some definite similarities to TikTok that longtime users will feel comfortable making the switch, but there are also enough differences to feel fresh.

For starters, its layout is more akin to Pinterest, where you can see a preview of the content but won't actually see it until you tap on it. Users have to make an account to peruse content, whereas TikTok you can use without creating an account. You're unable to use your American phone number to sign up and will have to instead use your email address, but the differences don't end there.

