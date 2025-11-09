Rumor Of Ads In Apple Maps Has Users Up In Arms: 'Short-Sighted Move'

Apple Maps might be getting ads, and a lot of us aren't happy about it. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has a track record of leaking Apple news before they're official, Apple is turning its focus to the Maps app as part of its plan to expand its advertising business. Already, it's been testing the waters with the App Store, Apple News, and Stocks app. And while it did take a lot of users by surprise, we've all gotten used to it now.

But Maps just feels different. It's a utility app that we rely on for directions, not a place we expect to be sold to. The main problem, when you think about it, is that ads in Maps would fundamentally change how the app works. Right now, when you search for a coffee shop or gas station, you expect to get results based on proximity, relevance, and ratings. However, If Apple introduces ads, search results could easily become a function of the highest bidder since businesses can now pay to appear at the top, even if they're not the closest or best-rated option.

It's a slippery slope considering a good number of people already believe that Apple Maps is one of the worst products Apple ever made. But it is unlikely that Apple is just going to leave money on the table, considering its ads business brought in around $4 billion in 2022. And that number is expected to go up to $30 billion by 2026. But the question is whether that play for increased revenue is worth risking any sort of damage to the trust users have in the brand.