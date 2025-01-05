11 Sneaky Ways Apple Gets You To Spend More Without Realizing It

Apple Inc. is a global phenomenon. Born as the Apple Computer Company in 1976, it produced personal computer devices for decades before eventually pioneering the modern smartphone — a device that could combine numerous everyday tools under the hood of a single handheld technology. When the iPhone hit markets in 2007, Apple launched itself into a new universe of profitability and revenue generation. Today, the iPhone is by far the brand's most important product, with other tools like Mac computers and iPads taking a backseat. Smartphone technology is continually advancing, and the future of these communication tools looks pretty bright. iPhones are constantly pushing the envelope forward, alongside devices from other brands, reimagining what the cellphone is and can be. It was only about 50 years ago that the first cellphone call was made, and we can only begin to imagine what phoning will look like another 50 years into the future. One thing's for sure, Apple will look to be a big part of that future. The company is the most valuable brand in the world today, valued at over $3.5 trillion.

It didn't get there by accident — Apple uses intelligent and sometimes sneaky physical, commercial, and psychological tricks to get people to spend money in its stores, both online and offline. Buying Apple gear has become a cultural experience, but the company doesn't sit back and wait for its customers to come to it. These are some of Apple's most important strategies to get you to spend money.