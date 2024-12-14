11 Promising Technologies That Could Change The Way You Use Your Phone Forever

Rapidly evolving are perhaps the two most apt words to describe cell phone technology. This tool didn't exist until the 1970s, and since then, it has transformed the entire concept of communication. The first cellular call celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023, and the cell phone has since become so much more than a mobile calling tool. Martin Cooper, the inventor of the first phone of this kind, admitted that the cell phone initially entered the world as a workplace streamlining tool for real estate agents. In an interview with the Chicago Tribune ahead of that historic date in April of last year, "Real estate agents do two things – show homes, or answer the phone when somebody wants to buy a home." With a cell phone, agents could effectively double their productivity, leading to more business and significant pay increases.

Advertisement

Today, this cellular tool is something that nearly all Americans own (98%, with 91% of owners using smartphones). Moreover, roughly 12% of consumers upgrade their phone every year, while about 55% replace their device every two to three years, according to a 2022 survey we conducted. Phone technology is becoming increasingly sophisticated, integrating more seamlessly with a growing number of other gadgets in our lives. The future of phone usage not only aims to reengineer the way consumers interact with one another but also promises to revolutionize how we perform everyday tasks. These emerging technologies stand ready to propel us once again into uncharted territory, improving (or even unlocking) untold aspects of modern living.

Advertisement