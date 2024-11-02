Everything You Need To Know About The Future Of 6G Data

First, it's important to understand that 5G and 6G are just regular, planned iterations of an improving data standard that started with 1G in 1980. Roughly every 10 years, we upgrade to a new one. It's a lot like how Wi-Fi 6 recently upgraded to Wi-Fi 7. In addition to being faster than the previous version, 5G was supposed to provide better bandwidth, lower latency, better energy efficiency, and most importantly, support more endpoints to keep our growing world of IoT devices running smoothly.

Unfortunately, the reality is not as ideal. Cell carriers haven't yet finished their 5G networks, resulting in spotty coverage and speeds well below the anticipated 20 Gb/s maximum we were promised. This means 5G tends to drain your battery faster. The shorter wavelengths (which struggle to penetrate buildings) coupled with fewer transmitters means your phone guzzles down energy trying to stay connected, especially when you leave the big cities where 5G networks are the strongest. Ironically, disabling 5G (or faster versions, like 5G+) will save your battery without a massive degradation in speed and performance.

Painfully low may be just a matter of giving cell networks time to build it out, but according to the Deloitte, more than half of smartphone users feel that their phone isn't making the most of 5G. The experience is better, but the highfalutin aspirations of tech bros were a bust. 6G has the potential to be better than 5G, and may solve some of its biggest issues.

