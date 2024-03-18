How To Increase Wi-Fi Speed On Laptop: A Step-By-Step Guide

Nowadays, when there is over-reliance on the internet for most work and leisure activities, internet speed is something nobody can compromise on. A slow Wi-Fi speed on a laptop can be frustrating when you are in an essential meeting, downloading something urgent, streaming your favorite content, or playing online games.

There could be numerous reasons for your laptop's slow internet speed. It is possible that the router's antennas are set wrong or the router itself is placed at the wrong position, causing interference. It's also likely that you haven't enabled the faster 5 GHz band on your router, or your laptop is not connected to it if it's enabled.

Whatever the reasons, with a few adjustments, tweaks, and additions, you can increase the Wi-Fi speed on your laptop to enjoy an uninterrupted browsing experience. We'll discuss the best ways to do so.

Before trying any methods, ensure you have subscribed to the correct internet plan as per your expected browsing and downloading speed.