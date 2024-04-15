10 Reasons You Don't Need The Newest iPhone, Yet

It's become a tradition for Apple to release at least one iPhone model every year at its WWDC event. In 2017, we even saw two major releases with the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X. Apple markets each new model so well that there's always a lot of hype surrounding every drop. So much so that you may start to feel like your current iPhone is outdated, creating a sense of urgency to switch to the newest model when it's released.

It is easy to fall into this pattern year after year, but before you walk into the Apple store, there's a lot to think about. These days, getting the top-of-the-line iPhone will cost you a pretty penny, and for a lot of iPhone users, an upgrade might not even be necessary. With that said, here are a handful of reasons why you don't need the latest iPhone right now.