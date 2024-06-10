5 VPN Features You'll Kick Yourself For Not Using

Not very long ago, VPNs — Virtual Private Networks — were mainly used for businesses, and if you'd asked the average internet user what one was, you probably would've been greeted with a blank stare. While VPNs have been around for almost three decades, consumer VPNs didn't begin gaining momentum with the general public until around the mid-2010s, as people became increasingly concerned about online privacy and how the government and private companies were collecting information about them. With a VPN, consumers can prevent their internet service provider (ISP) from snooping on them, make it harder for advertisers to track them online, and keep hackers at bay.

While online anonymity is important, that's not the only reason people turn to VPNs. Many use VPNs with their streaming devices to access geo-blocked content on platforms like Netflix, where they may not be able to view certain TV shows or movies based on where they're in the world. VPNs are also a convenient way to keep your ISP from throttling your bandwidth. Despite their widespread use, however, many people aren't getting all they can out of their VPN service. Once you start using some of these lesser-known features, you'll wonder how you ever got by without them.