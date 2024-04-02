What Is 5G Advanced And Will Your Phone Support It?

Get ready for another major wireless network upgrade. The next mainstream iteration of mobile networks, called "5.5G" or "5G Advanced," is coming, and carriers around the world are getting ready. Fret not, they are still working on 6G for the future, too, but this upgrade is about more speed and reliability.

Representatives from industry giants such as Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom, AT&T, Verizon, and Vodafone attended the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain and talked to CNBC, discussing the ins and outs of 5G Advanced. Vice president and head of InterDigital's wireless labs, Milind Kulkarni, told CNBC, "Main priorities for developing 5G Advanced standards are to increase commercial relevance of 5G by expanding vertical markets, resolve deployment issues, and continue technology evolution to build a bridge towards 6G."

One of the significant hopes for 5G Advanced's implementation is helping make it easier for people to play games on the go, as well as provide more accurate location information for your phone. Here's everything you can expect from 5.5G, or 5G Advanced, so far.