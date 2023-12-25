Why Some Of The Coolest Android Phones Aren't Sold In The U.S.

The most striking aspect of the U.S. smartphone market is the sheer lack of competition, which in turn hurts the consumer because, in lieu of alternatives, they have to pick from a paltry selection of options at their disposal. At the top end, the battle is fought between Apple and Samsung, while the daring few pick between the likes of Google, OnePlus, and Motorola.

But irrespective of the price bracket you look at, there is no denying the fact that shoppers are not getting the best value for their money; actually, far from it. From high-refresh screens and super fast charging to high-resolution cameras, there is a lot that smartphones sold on U.S. soil miss out on.

For years, industry pundits and supply chain analysts have spilled a lot of digital ink over the reasons why those outrageously value-centric China-made smartphones are not available in the U.S. From the lack of carrier deals to the dynamics of a trans-Atlantic trade not being conducive for a razor-thin profit formula followed by these brands; there are a whole bunch of valid reasons why these phones never hit the U.S. stores.

Unfortunately, the current state of geopolitical tussle between the U.S. and China makes it nigh impossible for the situation to improve. But no picture of the current situation can be painted without highlighting the precarious Huawei situation in bold strokes. What follows is a brief overview of all the factors that have historically kept Chinese smartphones from making their way to the U.S. market and why the situation doesn't appear to be improving in the near future.