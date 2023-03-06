Why Xiaomi Phones Are Not Sold In The US

According to Counterpoint, a technology market research and analysis firm in Asia, the smartphone industry took a big hit last year. Overall, shipments were down 12%, while Q4 alone saw a drop of 18%. Subsequently, total revenues declined by 9% to settle at $409 billion, the industry's lowest since 2017.

The interesting thing about statistics is that you can make them say pretty much whatever you want. We all know how fluid rankings can be. Given that, the most recent data shows that after wrestling away the #1 spot from Samsung during the last quarter of 2022, Apple currently reigns as the largest smartphone company in the world. In 2022, Apple's revenue reached $394.3 billion while grabbing 23% of the market. Samsung "stumbled" to second place with nearly $245.7 billion and 19% of the market.

In 2011, only 35% of Americans owned a smartphone. As of April 2021, that number had grown to 85%, with some 97% of Americans at least owning a cellphone, smart or otherwise. And as of June 2021, at least half the world's population had a smartphone, with some sources suggesting global ownership might be as high as 86% today.

These two juggernauts hold a combined market share of 42%. Given the amount of time, effort, and money they put into their respective advertising campaigns, it's easy to understand why many Americans might not even realize there are dozens of smartphone manufacturers worldwide.