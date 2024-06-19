Here's What 5G+ Means On Your Phone (And Why It Matters)

5G networks are available on three different spectrums: low, mid, and high. The low-band spectrum, or just 5G, is the most widespread. In the case of AT&T, low-band spectrum is available across nearly 25,000 cities and towns in the U.S., covering approximately 300 million people. While you're not going to get the fastest speeds with plain old 5G, it's reliable and gets the job done, and is what you'll probably have access to if you opt for AT&T's home internet service.

5G+ is where things can get confusing, because AT&T uses it to denote both its mid-band and high-band spectrum. AT&T's mid-band spectrum is fairly widespread too, serving about 220 million people. It provides faster speeds than basic 5G, and you're likely to find it in most metros.

The high-band spectrum, in contrast, is available only in select high-traffic locations in some cities. According to AT&T, high-band 5G is currently available in over 80 locations across 50 cities. High-band networks support superfast speeds, but they're not great at passing through walls and obstacles, which is why the range tends to be limited. You'll usually find this type of 5G in stadiums, airports, popular venues, and entertainment districts.

While you won't be able to tell if you're connected to mid-band or high-band spectrum just by looking at the 5G+ logo, if you notice significantly faster speeds, and you're in a high-traffic area, you're probably connected to the high-band network.