What To Know Before Switching To AT&T Home Internet Service

There's nothing more frustrating than being locked into a contract that you're unhappy with, or needing to pay a hefty cancellation fee to get out one early. The good news is that AT&T's internet plans don't require an annual contract. In fact, even the least expensive fiber service, which starts at $55 per month, doesn't need one. The equipment fee is also included in your monthly bill, so there's no additional monthly fee, making the plan a whole lot more affordable.

For AT&T fiber, the company states on its website that "there is no price increase at 12 months." This means the price you sign up for is what you'll pay during the course of the service year and at the time of renewal. What's more, you only have to pay for your plan as long as it's serving your needs. You can always upgrade to another or move to a different internet service provider without having to worry about incurring a cancellation fee. However, familiarize yourself with the terms involved in canceling your AT&T wireless service, and read your contract to know how to cancel your home internet plan.

Another thing to note is that while there is no equipment or contract termination charge, AT&T does charge a one-time fee of $99 for the home installation. Contacting the provider yourself and asking if you qualify for the self-install kit or whether the fee can be waived can help you avoid paying this fee.