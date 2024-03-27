What To Know Before Canceling Your AT&T Wireless Service
With every wireless provider out to attract new subscribers with incredible service deals, free or discounted devices, and other intriguing extras, it can be tempting for consumers to cancel one service and jump to a competitor. While mobile service contracts are essentially a thing of the past, service agreements are the norm for wireless providers and can make canceling a plan a little trickier than some might like. You have, after all, committed to pay a specific monthly fee over a specified length of time.
Thankfully, most major mobile providers like AT&T do not charge penalties for ending a service plan before the end of the agreed-upon service period. But that doesn't mean you'll be able to end an AT&T plan free of charge, even if you were miffed about that massive service outage.
As it stands, you may even be accountable for your mobile device if you received it as part of a promotion. Such factors can be a lot to consider for folks unfamiliar with their service agreements, but canceling an AT&T wireless plan is a little easier if you're in the know. Here are a few things you should know before you cancel your AT&T wireless service plan.
Your final billing period will not be prorated
There are several factors to consider when canceling a subscription to AT&T. One of the first things you need to think about is what time of the month you want to pull the plug, as AT&T's service cancelation policy dictates that a monthly bill will not be prorated based on the date a service plan is terminated.
If you are not 100% clear about what that means, it states that if you cancel your plan before the end of a monthly cycle, you are still required to pay for the entire billing cycle. So, if you were looking to cancel your AT&T wireless plan in the middle of the month or even earlier, your final bill will reflect charges for the full month of service.
This is, of course, the standard operating procedure for most mobile companies these days. Nonetheless, the policy is something to think about when planning your mobile service transition to ensure you aren't paying for days or weeks of service you're no longer using.
Canceling your service will impact an installment plan
As AT&T has, more or less, done away with contracts for wireless plans, consumers no longer worry about the cancellation penalties that came with them. But you may still need to front some cash if you decide to cancel your plan if received a mobile device at a heavy discount as part of a promotional offer when you signed your service agreement. You may also have just purchased a new phone when you signed up for service, with AT&T offering devices for as little as no money down and no interest fees, with payments to be paid in installments over as many as 36 months.
Whatever the case, if you have been paying for the new mobile device in installments, you'll likely be required to cover the remaining balance when you cancel. Since the balance due for your device is contingent on your installment plan status at the time of cancelation, you'll want to know exactly where you stand on those payments when plotting your AT&T wireless exit strategy.
Canceling is easier within the 14-day grace period
The good news for folks who snag a mobile device when they sign up for an AT&T wireless plan is that the company may allow certain customers to return a device free of charge at the time of cancellation. The catch is that such returns are only allowed for phones purchased online and returned within 14 days of the original purchase. There may also be a re-stocking of up to $55 applied at the time of return, though if you purchased online and picked it up in-store, the fee may be waived by returning to one of the company's brick-and-mortar shops.
Per AT&T's Return & Exchange policy, the device must be in "like-new" condition upon return. That means it should be in proper working order with no scratches or blemishes on the device's screen or exterior and have no internal damage. On paper, canceling your AT&T wireless plan looks to be a relatively painless process. However, it is still a good idea to consult one of the company's customer service representatives before you begin such proceedings, especially if you're still paying off your new phone. Once you're ready to cancel, you can call 1-800-331-0500 or head to an AT&T location near you.