What To Know Before Canceling Your AT&T Wireless Service

With every wireless provider out to attract new subscribers with incredible service deals, free or discounted devices, and other intriguing extras, it can be tempting for consumers to cancel one service and jump to a competitor. While mobile service contracts are essentially a thing of the past, service agreements are the norm for wireless providers and can make canceling a plan a little trickier than some might like. You have, after all, committed to pay a specific monthly fee over a specified length of time.

Thankfully, most major mobile providers like AT&T do not charge penalties for ending a service plan before the end of the agreed-upon service period. But that doesn't mean you'll be able to end an AT&T plan free of charge, even if you were miffed about that massive service outage.

As it stands, you may even be accountable for your mobile device if you received it as part of a promotion. Such factors can be a lot to consider for folks unfamiliar with their service agreements, but canceling an AT&T wireless plan is a little easier if you're in the know. Here are a few things you should know before you cancel your AT&T wireless service plan.