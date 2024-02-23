We Finally Know What Caused The AT&T Outage, And Its Probably Not What You Thought

On Thursday, over 70,000 AT&T customers suddenly lost cell service. A mere hours after the company announced that its services were back online Thursday at 2:10 p.m. CT, it released a statement that informed customers that the ”outage was caused by the application and execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network.”

This is aligned with preliminary reports from ABC News, where two sources familiar with the situation confirmed that a software update glitch was to blame for the outage. In the same press release, AT&T quelled suspicions that a cyberattack caused the outage, something SlashGear had already predicted prior. A nationwide outage of this severity is a rare occurrence, so it's no surprise that many believed it was a result of malicious activity.

Following services coming back online, the cell company apologized to affected customers and assured them that it was "taking steps to ensure our customers do not experience this again in the future." However, that does not mean everyone is looking past the incident.