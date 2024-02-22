Why Today's AT&T Outage Probably Isn't A Cyberattack

AT&T's network outage has left thousands of the company's customers unable to call or text from their cell phones. It started at around 3 a.m. on February 22, and at the time of writing, still hasn't been fully resolved. Initially, it was thought that other major networks, like Verizon and T-Mobile, also had service outages. As most major cell providers operate on their own networks, speculation was afoot that something major had gone wrong.

While an individual network can catastrophically fail, the chances of three separate major networks being down at the same time are slim. It would realistically take a huge solar flare, or a well-coordinated and well-funded cyber attack, to knock out infrastructure to that degree.

However, it turns out AT&T was the only network with a nationwide outage. The reports on Downdetector related to other services were down to customers attempting to call or text AT&T customers. Details on the exact cause of the outage are still unclear, but it isn't likely to be a cyber attack. Instead, it could be a notably less threatening problem with something all cell networks use.