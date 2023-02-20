How To Make A Wi-Fi Call On Your iPhone

Apple was one of the earliest tech companies to integrate Wi-Fi calling into their devices, and the feature has been available on iPhones since iOS 8. With Wi-Fi calling enabled, you can make and receive calls on your iPhone using a Wi-Fi connection instead of your cellular network. This feature is handy when you're in a location with a weak or non-existent cellular signal, such as in a building with thick walls or underground. Additionally, it can be an excellent way to avoid international calling charges and roaming fees, as long as your Wi-Fi connection is stable.

However, one of the most popular reasons to use cellular calling is to save every month on your phone bill. If your carrier's plan has a pay-per-minute structure, you can help preserve your minutes using public or private Wi-Fi signals. In addition to phone calls, you can send texts over Wi-Fi too, and this feature should be a relief to those who are paying per text message.