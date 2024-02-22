Phone Has No Signal? AT&T, Verizon And T-Mobile Outages Hit Subscribers Across U.S.

The United States seems to have been impacted by a major cellphone outage, with AT&T customers seemingly being the most affected. Other major networks, including Verizon, are also experiencing trouble. The outage appeared to start at around 3am ET on Thursday, February 22. Five hours on, there is still no firm word on when service will resume. AT&T has reported several smaller outages over the last few days.

Outages at the networks were first reported on DownDetector — a website where users self-report service problems related to websites, internet providers, and cell services. T-Mobile, another major network, also has reported outages on the site, though they are on a far smaller scale than AT&T's current issues.

Though reports on DownDetector only indicate the location the report has come from, and can't be used to give an exact map of where the problems are occurring, the outage appears to affect more people in the southern United States. Cities like Atlanta, Houston, and Dallas are reporting large drops in service. These spots are more prominent, despite the likes of New York and Los Angeles having far higher populations. Even with these hot spots in mind, outages seem to be hitting people across the country.