What Is Google Voice And How Does It Actually Work?

Almost completely gone are the days of the landline — in the current smartphone era, you'd be hard pressed to find young people who even know what a landline is.

For most, having one mobile phone should be enough, but depending on your communication needs, you may need more than one phone number. If you prefer to have a personal communication line for only family and close contacts to hit you up on, and have a separate one for business or general public use, then you need to consider signing up for a cloud-based telephone service.

Also known as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), this technology essentially lets you take and make phone calls over the internet versus a regular telephone line. This difference is big, because it expands the possibilities of your communication reach. As long as you have reliable internet connectivity, you will be able to make both domestic and international phone calls with ease, and connect with people who also have a stable internet connection. Depending on which service you choose to go with, you may even have access to additional call services that you would otherwise have to pay for if you have an outdated mobile phone plan.

If you are new to the world of VoIP services and are looking for a good one to try out, Google Voice is one of the more popular options available that offers several useful features.