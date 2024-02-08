How An Explosion From The Sun Could End The Digital Age

Fiction is filled with stories about death from above, space-based apocalypses that bring an end to human civilization, or threaten to. At this point, a last-ditch mission to stop an asteroid from destroying the planet has become a tired trope in movies.

There was a time when asteroids were a pretty scary idea. We knew they were out there, we knew they could hit us because it has happened before, and we knew there wasn't much we could do about it. Things aren't quite as frightening on the asteroid front these days. We've got a pretty good handle on what's out there and where it's headed, thanks to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). If something did decide to take a run at us, the recent success of the DART mission suggests we might be able to mount a defense.

Pretty soon, the threat of an asteroid impact might be a thing of the past, but that doesn't mean the skies will be safe. Roughly once a decade, the Sun throws a series of temper tantrums capable of supercharging the Earth's atmosphere. These geomagnetic storms don't pose much of a threat to humans directly, but if we got hit by a particularly powerful solar storm, it could set our electrical infrastructure back centuries.