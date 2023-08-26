What's Behind The Cause Of Northern Lights? Aurora Borealis Explained

Aurora borealis, or northern lights, is one of nature's most spectacular and, at the same time, complex phenomena. The mesmerizing light show we see here on our planet results from particles that originate roughly 93 million miles away from the Sun. The particles travel across space and collide with Earth's atmosphere, leading to wavy light patterns in the polar night sky.

To understand what aurora borealis is, you must have a basic idea of what solar wind is, how long it takes to reach Earth, how it interacts with our planet's magnetic field, and a tad about how atoms and molecules emit light when they're ionized or excited. But don't worry, as we'll walk you through all the seemingly arduous concepts one by one.

First, you should know where the scientific name, i.e., aurora borealis, comes from. Although the earliest references to the northern lights have been found in 30,000 years old cave paintings, it was in 1619 that the Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei coined the term aurora borealis. The first word, "Aurora," is after the Roman goddess of dawn, and the second word, "Boreas," refers to the Greek god of the north wind.

Now that you know what aurora borealis means, let's dive into what causes the phenomenon.