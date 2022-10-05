NASA's Successful DART Mission Leaves Behind A Stunning Sight

On September 26, 2022, NASA astronauts successfully crashed a spacecraft directly into the asteroid Dimorphos. The Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART) mission might seem like something out of a science fiction novel, but this task was undertaken in real life and broadcast for the entire world to see. Make no mistake, the Herculean effort to launch the craft at the precise speed and angle required to make an impact was monumental and took many months to pull off. According to NASA, this mission was initially launched in November 2021 with the goal of successfully demonstrating the ability to deflect a celestial object through kinetic impact.

In the aftermath, scientists on Earth can study the effects the impact had on the asteroid, potentially allowing for a repeat demonstration on a grander scale if the need ever arises (in the same way that it continually creeps into science fiction movies). This almost yearlong experiment has enabled NASA researchers to study the behavior of an asteroid after a collision has occurred, and hypothesize about what might happen with other missions to achieve these ends, perhaps in pursuit of a doomsday defense.