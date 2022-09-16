The Asteroid Movie That Was The Most Scientifically Accurate

Hollywood has a fascination with the overlap between the exploration of outer space and the destructive force of our natural environment. There have been a great many iterations of the quintessential movie about what would happen if an asteroid was going to hit the Earth. Vissiniti has compiled a list of every Earth-threatening asteroid and comet movie made, with the first of all 104 movies being released in 1954 ("Crash of the Moons" and "Menace from Outer Space" both hit theaters during that year).

2021's "Don't Look Up" turns the trope of the asteroid movie on its head for a unique take on the threat of cosmic destruction through a lens of cynicism and political satire. But regardless of the cinematography, star-studded cast, or deeper premise running beyond the core antagonist of cosmic nature, most of these destruction films sacrifice the science for a compelling narrative that will get audiences talking.

However, not all asteroid movies make this trade-off entirely. In a BuzzFeed interview, Neil deGrasse Tyson suggests that "Deep Impact" "had really good science going there." "Deep Impact" follows a narrative roughly similar to other disaster movies: The team works to avert a looming extinction-level event in the form of a comet by deploying nuclear devices in an effort to knock it off its collision course with the Earth. Ultimately, the crew sacrifices itself to destroy part of the comet, saving humanity in the process.