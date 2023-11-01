How Prepared Is Earth For An Asteroid Collision? Here's What We Know

While rumors swirl about the asteroid Apophis smashing into Earth and ending all life as we know it are not very comforting, the truth is that scientists currently don't believe that there's a high likelihood of an apocalyptic cataclysmic event from an asteroid or meteorite any time soon. While initial theories in 2004 believed that the asteroid would collide with Earth in 2029, later calculations concluded there's no risk of Apophis, or any large asteroid, colliding with our planet for at least the next 100 years.

That being said, not all asteroids in our galaxy have been documented or located, leaving the door open for a yet-undiscovered threat in the form of a flying space rock. This was the case on February 15, 2013, when a 66-foot-wide meteor exploded over Chelyabinsk, Russia, causing a shockwave that injured at least 1,500 people and damaged 7,200 buildings in the area. As a response, U.S. politicians called upon NASA to develop solutions against the potential threat of a meteorite smashing into Earth and causing widespread destruction.

Toward this effort, NASA made up a team known as the Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), which seeks to identify asteroids and comets passing near Earth's orbit and is currently developing systems to prevent catastrophic impacts with Earth. So far, the program has been highly successful, with the organization presenting new findings as recently as March of 2023 for a mission to deflect an asteroid with a device launched from Earth.