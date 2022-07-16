The Unexpected Way We Might Prevent An Asteroid From Hitting Earth

One of the favorite themes of disaster movies is imagining the result of an asteroid (made from rocky materials and metals) or a comet (made from rocky materials, dust, and ice) on course for Earth and potentially wiping out life as is believed to have happened to the dinosaurs. It's widely accepted that dinosaurs were made extinct when an asteroid about 6 to 9 miles wide collided with the Earth, leaving a massive crater about 93 miles wide and 12 miles deep. This event occurred at least 66 million years ago, which, thankfully for our existence, not only allowed humankind to propagate but also shows that these extinction-level events (ELEs) are not especially common.

While the chances of something similar happening to Earth again anytime soon are relatively low, NASA scientists, among others, are reassuringly keeping an eye on things for us regardless. The Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), which is located at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California, has been undertaking a comprehensive analysis of the probabilities of Near-Earth Objects (NEOs), which are asteroids and comets that could have close encounters with Earth over the next century. CNEOS reports to the impressively named NASA Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) located in Washington, D.C. PDCO focuses its efforts on developing strategies and technologies for countering asteroids or comets identified as potentially hazardous objects (PHOs), which includes some methods you might think would only happen in a Hollywood blockbuster.