5 Ways To Save Money On Your AT&T Bill

AT&T, like most other mobile carriers, offers add-ons to enhance your experience with your phone plan. For instance, AT&T Next Up is an add-on that you can sign up for if you want to upgrade your device early. Similarly, AT&T also offers a few different device protection add-ons that allow you to get your device replaced if it is stolen, lost, or damaged. While these add-ons may seem like a good choice at the time of signing up for them, you may end up paying significantly more for benefits that you don't really care about or don't end up using. Also, many carriers, including AT&T, offer freebies that could make your plan more value-for-money without you having to pay anything extra.

Given this, if you're trying to cut down on your monthly bill, take a look at the add-ons you're paying for and evaluate whether you still need them. A device upgrade add-on, for instance, is a good option if you want to test out and use new smartphones from time to time. But if you're the sort of person who prefers maintaining the same smartphone for several years or you find that the features in new smartphones don't make a difference to how you use your device, it might be a good idea to opt out of such an add-on. Removing unnecessary add-ons is fairly easy and can be done online by signing into your AT&T account and following the on-screen prompts.