Major Internet Service Providers In The U.S. Ranked Worst To Best

Comcast has been a regular punching bag and poster boy for hated service providers. Among complaints about Comcast are stories about the Byzantine process to cancel the service, including news stories that broadcast recordings of customers being badgered by representatives trying to cancel their plan. Comcast may have received a lot of flack for those past practices, but the company hasn't gone away, it just changed its name to Xfinity.

Most of us know changing a name does not automatically make everything better for a company. However, it can be an opportunity to set things straight. Based on more current information — those news stories are around eight years old — it looks like a mixed bag. ZDNet, a long-time business technology online media outlet, gave Xfinity high marks as recently as 2021 for offering fast speeds on its fiber network, good reliability, and a wide range of options. It also notes its poor customer service and limited availability of the fastest fiber optic network, although it has likely expanded since then. It is not clear why the writer says it is one of the best.

Customer reviews on Sitejabber, an online review site, are less forgiving. Xfinity receives an overall score of 1.3 out of 5 stars with comments remarking on the company being run by crooks and that the corporation is evil and immoral. In 2017, Comcast was also fined $2.3 million for charging customers for services never received.