10 Futuristic Concepts That Are Already Shaping Smart Cities

The concrete jungle of New York City, sprawling suburbs of Greater London, and massive bike culture in Copenhagen share a key feature that links them and many other global communities. It's not the dense city life or a strong sense of architectural self. Instead, these smart cities use big data insights and a plethora of other innovative and futuristic design concepts to advance the lifestyle that their residents enjoy.

Places like San Francisco and London feature integrated traffic management and parking efficiency solutions, while Singapore, Oslo, and Barcelona all share a desire to improve air quality, bring in green infrastructure, and prioritize sustainability. Nearly everyone has seen the flying cars, communication doodads, and data analysis tools that feel almost magical in sci-fi flicks that have hit the silver screen throughout the years. The HAL system in 1968's "2001: A Space Odyssey" is a rogue AI tool meant to support the astronauts onboard its station, while 2002's "Minority Report" pairs a kind of psychic vision with virtually indiscriminate surveillance coverage to stop crime before it happens. Many advancements come in dystopian fiction, but there's nothing sinister about modern, real-life cities improving the energy efficiency of their communities, exploring new renewable options, or dabbling with new transportation methods that make residents and visitors feel more comfortable and capable. These and other futuristic concepts are already making their way into smart cities around the world and are sure to continue finding prominence in ongoing developments everywhere.

