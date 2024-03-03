What Makes Commercial Solar Panels Different, And Can You Use Them On Your Home?

After you become a homeowner, the costs of regular maintenance and services like power, garbage collection, and water become painfully apparent. So, it's not a mystery why so many homeowners are looking to save money where they can. Humanity has been taking advantage of the sun's rays for millennia, but it wasn't until the early 2000s that people started adding solar panels to their homes.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, just .02% of available renewable energy was utilized in the U.S. in 2020, meaning solar energy has immense potential. It isn't just homes capturing the sun's power but also portable products like Ryobi's 60W foldable solar panel that lets you charge your tools for free.

With modern residential solar panel systems, homeowners can lower their utility bills, avoid blackouts, and even enhance their homes' value. So, many looking to reap the benefits of solar power wonder if commercial systems are even better and if they can use commercial solar panels for their home. Commercial solar panels are larger, more complicated, and require more extensive permits and approvals. So, installing commercial panels on a residential property would come with several challenges, making it a less-than-ideal choice for homeowners.