How To Fake Your GPS Location On Android

If you're trying to spoof your GPS location on Android, there are a variety of ways to make this happen. Changing your GPS location can have plenty of benefits. If you're trying to catch a rare Pokémon in "Pokémon GO," it's a whole lot easier to do so in a bustling area filled with spawns versus a rural area you might find yourself in. There are other reasons to do this, and a common one is getting around sports blackouts. Local sports broadcasts are typically blacked out, which is rough for people who cut cable out. A common way of still getting to watch these games is using a VPN, but you can also use a fake GPS location app to get access to them.

Whatever your reasons are for faking your GPS location, it's a simple process. For the vast majority of people, downloading an app is going to be the easiest route. There are many of them out there, but they'll all work largely the same. You'll be able to pick any spot in the world, tell the app to make your GPS location appear there, and you're all set. You'll want to make sure you get this disabled if you're using something like Google Maps, where you'll need an exact location, so don't forget about that.