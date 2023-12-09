The Top 10 Reasons Why People Say They Prefer Android Over iPhone

Of all the tech in our lives, smartphones are the most intimate. Your phone is your primary connection to friends and family. It's the camera you'll use to memorialize important moments in your life. It even has your banking information embedded in it. Choosing a device that fits your needs can feel all the more important when taking all of that into account. Those who use Android often do so because there's such a wide variety of devices on offer, meaning they can choose one that truly feels bespoke. Apple, on the other hand, offers only a few iPhone options each year.

If you want the latest iPhone, your options are limited. You could get the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Pro, or the iPhone 15 Pro Max. All of them are great devices that are consistently well reviewed, but it's a small lineup. On the other hand, plenty of manufacturers make Android phones, all with bigger lineups. From budget phones to futuristic foldables, people know they can find a device that suits their needs.

Then there are budgetary considerations. Some Android models can get seriously pricey, even beating out Apple's top-of-the-line iPhone15 Pro Max. However, many Androids are far cheaper than the least expensive iPhone. Whether you're looking to spend a hundred dollars or two thousand, you can be sure there's an Android phone in your price range.