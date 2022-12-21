Easy Tricks To Fix An Android Fingerprint Scanner That Isn't Working

Smartphone fingerprint sensors come in all shapes and sizes. The physical fingerprint sensors, which can be positioned at the back, front, or even the side, are considered to be the most accurate. Then we have the fingerprint sensors positioned underneath the display, which also come in two flavors. The optical type creates a two-dimensional image of the fingertips, but it's not foolproof. Ultrasonic fingerprint sensors create a 3D map of your fingertip. However, there are a handful of external factors that can affect the accuracy of fingerprint recognition on phones.

Before we get into some of the solutions for your fingerprint woes, here are a few things you should keep in mind. First, applying a screen protector reduces the accuracy of fingerprint recognition for in-display sensors. If it's a thick screen protector that requires UV glue while applying, expect worse performance.

Samsung says fingerprint recognition is affected by scars and wrinkles. Plus, if your fingers are too dry, especially in the winter, the sensor might have a hard time reading your print. Wet fingers are another enemy of under-display fingerprint sensors, and so are hot and cold weather extremes. With the standard warnings out of the way, listed below are a few tricks that you can deploy to improve fingerprint recognition on your phone.