5 Of The Worst Apple Products Ever Made, According To Redditors

Apple is pretty well known for releasing outstanding products. This has been true since the very first iPhone, which is largely credited with bringing smartphones to the mainstream, and continues to this day with the excellent iPhone 17 (sans the whole Scratchgate thing). It's also true with most non-smartphone Apple products, including its handsome MacBook line, iPads, AirPods, and more. There are even some unique devices in Apple's history that many don't know exist, like the original 1998 iPhone that was meant to be the end-all-be-all of desk phones.

However, not all that glitters is gold. There are many examples, several of which are listed below, but suffice it to say that sometimes Apple doesn't always put its best foot forward. In many cases, customers don't even know it until way later in the product cycle, as was the case with the iPhone 14 and its rapidly depleting battery health after just one year or the famous Antennagate issue where the iPhone 4 could lose signal just by holding it the wrong way.

When such products exist, people are quick to point it out and talk about it, and Reddit is one of the best places for that. You can often find out whether a product is bad just by how people talk about it there. So, here are some Apple products that folks on Reddit were particularly unhappy about for one reason or another.