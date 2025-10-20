12 iPhone Features Users Say Are The Worst, And How To Turn Them Off (If You Can)

Every few years, there comes a time when Apple releases an outrageously controversial feature that splits the population — some swear by it, and the rest want a time machine back into the past. There was 3D touch with the iPhone 6s, the launch of Face ID, Dynamic Island, and now the crown jewel of controversy: Liquid Glass. Marketed as "Apple's broadest software design update ever," it might also be its most questionable. Plus, it's perfectly on brand with Apple's playbook — flashy name, vague purpose, bold execution, and instant internet takeover.

The concept is essentially an interface meant to behave like real glass — it refracts light and is heavily translucent (leaning toward transparent). And just like a glass under direct sunlight, the flaws and blemishes are impossible to ignore, and the opinions that followed were as wildly transparent as the idea itself. Most of the grievances revolve around some of the icons looking insanely cheap, and users are regretful that their thousand-dollar devices now feel like toys for kids. The aesthetics were intended to be fluid and beautiful, but instead, the opposite felt true. Accessibility concerns only poured fuel on an already raging fire.

As with everything, there are loyalists and critics, so a toggle to enable or disable it would have benefited everyone. While you may not have that (yet), you're not entirely glassed-in either — you can make your screen more opaque by heading to Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size, then toggling on Reduce Transparency. Plus, there are a few settings on iOS 26 that make Liquid Glass look better.