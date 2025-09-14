Here's How To Turn Off What Users Say Is One Of iPhone's Worst Features

When Apple first introduced automatic video looping in iOS 18, it was turned on by default with no way to be turned off. It wasn't until the iOS 18.2 update that users finally got the option to disable automatic video looping. You can now switch off this feature in two ways: directly from the Photos app or via Settings.

In the Photos app, all you have to do is tap the profile icon in the upper-right corner. Then, press Loop Videos under View Options to disable the auto-looping video playback. If you want to turn it off from the Settings, here's how to do so:

Launch the Settings app. Scroll down to the bottom of the page. Select Apps. Go to Photos. Under Albums, toggle Loop Videos off.

Now, whenever you play a video in the Photos app, it will automatically stop at the very end instead of repeating from the start. If you want to loop videos on your iPhone again, just re-enable the feature or use an alternative app like Google Photos, where the loop control is more readily accessible (found under each video playback instead of tucked away in the settings).