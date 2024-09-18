3 New Features In The Redesigned iOS 18 Photos App

With every iOS version comes a myriad of new and improved features. If you have an iOS 18-compatible iPhone and have recently updated your device, you may have noticed a lot of cool new iOS features worth exploring. For instance, you now have a more robust Control Center that includes a power button as well as additional pages for music playback controls and a variety of connection-related settings.

Advertisement

You can now also personalize your home screen even further by adopting darker-tinted app icons and changing their size on the screen. If you have any sensitive apps that you'd like to block from prying eyes, you can now hide and lock them behind a passcode or Face ID verification.

Perhaps one of the more anticipated upgrades included in iOS 18 is for a native iPhone app that almost every user accesses: the Photos app. Right off the bat, when you launch your iPhone gallery after updating to iOS 18, instead of having to navigate in and out of tabs to view different albums, you'll notice that the home page is divided into nifty sections, which you can easily get to by vertically scrolling. Below are some of the changes you'll need to know about as you tinker with the updated iPhone Photos app.

Advertisement