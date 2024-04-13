How To Manage Your Autocorrect Settings On iPhone

Big thumbs and tiny touch screen keys should be a recipe for disaster, but typing on a smartphone still feels pretty easy (for the most part). This is largely thanks to your phone's built-in autocorrect, which takes care of most typos and spelling mistakes. Apart from fixing incorrect words you've typed, autocorrect can even go back and change words that have already been typed, based on context. Your iPhone's dictionary learns words based on your usage, and even remembers names stored in your contacts list.

Despite its many advantages, autocorrect often has the opposite effect. Remember the hilarious autocorrect fails that were all over the Internet a decade ago? Autocorrect has come a long way since then, but it still occasionally changes random words into something completely bizarre.

At WWDC 2023, Apple introduced some incredible new iOS 17 features for the iPhone, including on-device machine learning for autocorrect. The experience is now personalized for each user and adapts to personal word choices. Most importantly, Apple's Craig Federighi said that everyone's favorite swear word will no longer be changed to "ducking."

If you find that autocorrect isn't working the way you want it to despite the improvements, you can try changing your keyboard settings or even disable it completely.