iPhone Keyboard Shortcuts That Will Increase Your Typing Speed

For much of human history, written communication was accomplished by hand. Every character had to be painstakingly carved into clay or inked onto parchment. Only in the mid-nineteenth century, with the advent of typewriters, did the average person have access to machine-assisted communication. Later, computer keyboards were built upon that foundation, which worked well enough. After all, for the average user an early computer was essentially little more than a more complicated electrical keyboard.

Things got a bit more involved once when we transferred that typewriter keyboard format to the smartphone. Cramming all of those keys into a package small enough to fit comfortably in your hand and slide into a pocket meant making some compromises. Due to these compromises, it's likely that your typing speed on your iPhone is significantly slower than on a computer.

iPhone keyboard shortcuts — not to be confused with the other kind of iPhone shortcuts – are the tips, tricks, and semi-hidden functionalities in your phone that can improve your ability to communicate through text. Some of these shortcuts are built-in, while others you'll have to set up yourself, but all of them will save you time and headaches when typing on your phone.