How To Make The Keyboard Bigger On Your iPhone

If you'd prefer not to dig through your iPhone's options, or find that changing display settings doesn't make the keyboard large enough, there are a number of third-party apps you can try using instead. The catch is that some apps of this nature may require either a subscription or come with an upfront download cost.

Big Keys Keyboard is one of the more prevalent apps of this kind, currently with over 700 user ratings in the App Store. It allows you to adjust the keyboard font size (in addition to a number of other features like a numeric keypad and gesture support), but it also requires either a one-time payment of $79.99 or either a $3.99 per month or $39.99 per year subscription.

ReBoard Keyboard (with 200+ user ratings) also offers different keyboard sizes, along with multi-language support and "mini-apps" like stickers and a calculator. But like with the Big Keys Keyboard, you'll have to pay to access all of its features. In this case you can either pay $4.99 to unlock everything or pay $0.99 per paid feature if you only plan to use one or two of them.

There's also an inherent risk with third party apps in general despite iOS apps usually not posing much security concern, but you still want to be mindful about where you share your payment details.