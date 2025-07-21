How To Silence Notifications On iPhone (And Customize Which Alerts Still Get Through)

It's quite easy to disable notifications on your iPhone; in fact, there are multiple ways to do it. The first method is by changing the settings of the app whose notification you don't want to receive on your iPhone. As it turns out, many apps give you the option to decide whether you want to receive notifications from them or not. For instance, on WhatsApp, you need to go to the Settings tab, select Notifications, and then turn off the toggle for all types of message notifications. You will find the similar option on many other apps like Instagram, Facebook, and more.

The next method to disable notifications on your iPhone is through your iPhone settings. Here's what you need to do:

Open the Settings app and choose Notifications. Under the Notification Style section, select the app whose notification you want to disable, and turn off the toggle next to Allow Notifications.

Aman Kumar/ SlashGear

While both the above-discussed methods are effective, they require a lot of work, as you will have to go through each app one by one to disable their notifications. Wouldn't it be better if you could disable all the notifications at once? Fortunately, you can do that using the Do Not Disturb feature, which is available on all Apple devices, including Apple Watch and your iPhone.

To enable Do Not Disturb on your iPhone, open the Control Center and tap the Do Not Disturb option. Now, you will not receive notifications from any of the apps installed on your iPhone, including both third-party and Apple-owned apps.