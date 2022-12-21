Here's How To Use The Do Not Disturb Feature On Your Apple Watch

Apple Watch is an excellent companion for your iPhone. It acts as an activity tracker and a compact smart device that keeps you updated about what is happening in your digital world. The device has a built-in microphone and speaker system to inform users about notifications. It also has a Taptic Engine that vibrates to provide additional feedback. However, there are times when you don't want your Apple Watch to disturb you with a social media notification or a call alert.

You could be in a lecture, attending an important meeting, or watching the latest sci-fi movie with your friends: it is annoying when both your iPhone and Apple Watch start buzzing. Thankfully, the Apple Watch comes with a built-in Do Not Disturb (DND) mode for situations like these. Just like the DND mode on your iPhone, the Apple Watch's DND mode silences incoming notifications for calls, messages, or news from other apps, ensuring that nothing distracts you.

However, if you've just purchased an Apple Watch and aren't familiar with the user interface, enabling the DND mode could be daunting. But don't worry, as we've compiled several ways to put your Apple Watch in the DND mode. Before beginning with the instructions, keep your Apple Watch handy.