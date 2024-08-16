Why Your iPhone May Be Going Straight To Voicemail (And How To Fix It)

It's a common scenario that almost every iPhone owner has experienced at one time or another: waiting for a phone call that never comes. Maybe your friend was supposed to get in touch with you about dinner reservations, or you had a phone interview scheduled with a recruiter; whatever the case may have been, your phone never rang. Saying situations like this are frustrating is an understatement. While certain methods of getting in touch with each other are improving, such as the ability to now schedule a text with your iPhone, missing an important phone call is still a concern.

Advertisement

That's why most of us try to fix this problem immediately when it happens to us. If it's a software glitch, restarting your iPhone or updating its iOS is often enough to get things back on track. Other times, you might have to dig a little deeper to figure out what's going on. You may have unintentionally tweaked a setting or activated a feature that keeps your phone from ringing or sends your calls straight to voicemail. The good news is that it usually doesn't take much to fix this problem, and when you do fix it, your phone will start ringing again.