What Is Call Forwarding On iPhone, And How Do You Enable It?

Dealing with the hustle and bustle of work, travel, activities, family, and so on can be exhausting, and at times it feels impossible to wear all these hats at once. Fortunately, the same technology that contributes to our busy day-to-day lives can also help ease the load, including a nifty feature on your iPhone that'll aid in organization and time management.

Call forwarding is a feature that allows users to have their incoming phone calls redirected to a different number. There are numerous benefits to adding this feature to your iPhone, especially in addition to the myriad perks offered on the iPhone 15. If you travel a lot for work, call forwarding can be used to reroute calls from a business phone number to your personal mobile device without needing to provide an entirely different number to your clients or coworkers. Doing so gives you the freedom to do more remote work while remaining professional and providing more satisfaction to your customer base, who no longer have to worry about you being unavailable to answer their calls.

Thankfully, getting this feature set up on your iPhone can be done in a matter of seconds.