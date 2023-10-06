How To Filter Out Phone Call Background Noise On iPhone 15

The voice isolation feature, built to drown out background noises during calls, is not a new feature introduced with the latest iOS 17 update. Instead, it was first launched with iOS 15 in September 2021. Initially, during its early stages, the voice isolation feature was exclusive to Facetime calls. But with iOS 16.4, Apple decided to level up the game by extending support for Facetime and regular phone calls. It turned out to be a highly practical call quality feature, proving itself as more than just a gimmick by demonstrating useful real-world applications.

Fast forward to now, with the new iPhone 15 launch and iOS 17 update, and the voice isolation feature has hit its peak form. It's got three modes: Standard (your default), Voice Isolation (prioritizes your voice while suppressing background noise), and the Wide Spectrum mode, which captures both your voice and ambient noise during calls. Voice isolation supports third-party apps, such as Telegram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. This broadens the application of the feature beyond Apple's native environment. It's not just for iPhone 15 owners; Apple says anyone using an iPhone XR, XS, or newer can use the feature.