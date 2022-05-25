This Is The Secret To Better iPhone And iPad Call Quality

We use our mobile devices and tablets for pretty much everything these days. There's catching up on our favorite YouTube videos, playing "Pokemon Go," and some of us even still use our iPhones to talk to people. However, some environments make talking on the phone a less than ideal method of communication, and most involve background noise. Sometimes a little bit of racket isn't the worst thing, but other times the person talking on the phone may have to shout to be heard.

Luckily, iOS 15 arrived with a feature designed to help reduce noisy backgrounds while you're on a call (via Tech Radar). This feature is called Voice Isolation, but it's not the easiest setting to find on your iPhone and iPad. Put simply, this feature not only boosts the vocal clarity during a call when enabled but also filters out wanted ambient noise. The feature was discussed when iOS 15 was released, but due to it being a little hard to find, there hasn't been much discussion regarding this method of improving call quality. Despite being somewhat buried in the iPhone and iPad settings, it's easy to enable the feature.